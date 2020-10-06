Tamron Hall Renewed for Season 3, Just Weeks Into Its Sophomore Run

RELATED STORIES Tamron Hall Denies Allegation That She 'Went Rogue' During Interview With Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder

Tamron Hall‘s daytime future is extra bright now that her talk show has earned an early Season 3 renewal — barely three weeks into its sophomore run.

Hall made the announcement live at the top of Tuesday’s show saying, “I’ve just learned because of the TamFam, because of you, you in the virtual audience, you wherever you are, the Tamron Hall show has been picked up for a third season. And that means we will be on through the year 2022.

“In these challenging times that we’re all facing, to be on for a whole other season, to be with the TamFam, to grow the TamFam through the year ’22 and beyond, I’m just so grateful,” she added. “So I just wanted to thank you for everything.”

Tamron Hall was one of four new daytime programs to make their debut in Fall 2019. It and The Kelly Clarkson Show both got renewed for Season 2 late last year, while Judge Jerry got its pick-up in February. The Mel Robbins Show, however, got cancelled back in January.

Hall — who won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season — went on to congratulate “the entire Tamron Hall show team” and extend a “thank you to our partners at ABC/Disney for telling us this news.

“This doesn’t happen… To get a show renewed this early into a season,” she made clear. “So thank you ABC/Disney, but thank you to the TamFam for keeping us going.”

Tamron Hall premiered its second season on Sept. 14.