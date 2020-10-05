HTGAWM Boss Eyes Silicon Valley Drama as Next ABC Series

How to Get Away With Murder creator Pete Nowalk is looking to make a killing in Silicon Valley.

TVLine has learned that ABC has put into development Valley of the Gods, a “sexy, high-stakes” hour-long drama from Nowalk “about the most powerful people in Silicon Valley and the hungry, underestimated outsiders trying to claw their way in.”

Nowalk, who is in the midst of a three-year overall deal with ABC, is shepherding the project alongside Bold Type EP Joanna Coles.

Valley, which has been given a production commitment from ABC, marks Nowalk’s first project with the Alphabet net since HTGAWM ended its six-season run in May.