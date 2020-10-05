Lauren Graham Expresses Gratitude to Gilmore Girls Fans on 20th Anniversary

Lauren Graham is paying homage to Gilmore Girls fans far and wide on the occasion of the series’ 20th anniversary.

“Your kindness and devotion to this show have brought me so much joy over the years,” Graham shared on Twitter. “I’m so grateful, to say the least, and I love you all.”

Tuesday marked two decades since Gilmore Girls made its debut on The WB, where it would air for six seasons before transitioning to The CW for its seventh and final Team Palladino-less season.

Graham’s message to Gilmore fans came on the heels of The CW’s announcement that it had acquired broadcast rights to Netflix’s 2016 revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The network will air the four-part continuation across four consecutive nights during Thanksgiving week.

Graham recently signed on to headline Disney+’s forthcoming TV reboot of The Mighty Ducks. She is also expected to reprise her co-starring role of Joan in Season 2 of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, albeit in a reduced capacity due to her Mighty Ducks commitment.