Lauren Graham's Zoey's Playlist Return in Potential Season 2 May Require 'Some Tricky Maneuvering'

News that Lauren Graham will star in Disney+’s forthcoming TV reboot of The Mighty Ducks had fans of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist understandably wondering, “What the puck does this mean for Joan?!'” Well, everyone can chill out because it appears the Gilmore Girls vet is going to multi-task.

In the likely event that NBC renews Zoey’s Playlist for a second season, showrunner Austin Winsberg tells TVLine that he’s “hopeful” Graham will be back as Jane Levy’s onscreen boss “for a good amount of episodes.”

The EP admits, however, that the coronavirus epidemic has complicated matters because production on Mighty Ducks Season 1 was initially slated to wrap by mid-summer. “That would’ve worked very well [because] she’d be done with [Ducks] by the time [Zoey’s Season 2] started,” Winsberg explains. As a result, shooting of both shows “might coincide” and thus “might require some trickier scheduling and maneuvering.”

In the meantime, Winsberg remains “cautiously optimistic” that Sunday’s season finale of Zoey’s Playlist will not be a series finale. “I had to pitch Season 2 to [NBC execs] two-and-a-half weeks ago, so I have fully mapped out all of Season 2,” he recently told us. “The network was very happy with the creative direction. They’re very happy with the show in general.” (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)