Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2: Showrunner Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Renewal Prospects

Will Sunday’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 finale serve as the freshman dramedy’s NBC swan song? The show’s top exec producer is guardedly hopeful that it will not.

“I am cautiously optimistic for a Season 2,” showrunner Austin Winsberg tells TVLine. “I had to pitch Season 2 to [NBC execs] two-and-a-half weeks ago, so I have fully mapped out all of Season 2. The network was very happy with the creative direction. They’re very happy with the show in general.”

Winsberg, however, concedes that the COVID-19 crisis has complicated renewal decisions — particularly for bubble shows like Zoey — across all the broadcast networks. “There’s just a lot for [NBC] to figure out because the world is put on hold, and they don’t know when shooting’s allowed to start again and what their needs are going to be,” the EP explains. “But I know we have a lot of internal support, and we have a lot of nice external support, as well. So I think we’re all feeling cautiously optimistic for more.”

Averaging a rock-steady 0.43 demo rating and just over 2 million total viewers through its first nine episodes (in Live+Same Day numbers), Zoey’s Playlist ranks last in the demo among the 12 dramas NBC has aired this TV season, and 11th in total audience. With Live+7 DVR playback, the musical dramedy’s numbers swell to a 0.6 demo rating and just over 3 million viewers. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

In a recent renewal/cancellation poll, Zoey emerged as the fourth most popular bubble show (out of 27) among TVLine readers, behind CBS’ S.W.A.T., ABC’s The Rookie and Fox’s The Resident.

For the latest intel on Zoey’s Extraordinary renewal prospects, keep tabs on TVLine’s 2020 Broadcast Renewal Scorecard. (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)