Cobra Kai Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix — Watch Teaser for Season 3

Netflix is keeping the dojo doors open, renewing Cobra Kai for a fourth season, TVLine has learned.

Additionally, the streaming giant has released a 30-second teaser for Season 3, which drops in its entirety on Jan. 8, 2021.

Set 30 years after the events of the first Karate Kid movie, this follow-up series continues the bitter rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Per Netflix’s official synopsis, Season 3 “finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.”

Originally a YouTube Premium series, Cobra Kai was acquired by Netflix in June. The first two seasons of the Sony Pictures Television drama are currently available to stream.

Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel, William Zabka as Johnny, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel, Tanner Buchanan as Robby, Mary Mouser as Samantha, Jacob Bertrand as Eli, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri and Martin Kove as John.

drop a comment with your thoughts below.