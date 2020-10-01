The 100 Prequel Update: Potential Spinoff Remains 'Up in the Air'

RELATED STORIES The 100 Prequel: Everything We Know About the Potential Spinoff So Far

Clarke Griffin’s fight may be over after Wednesday’s series finale, but our days in the world of The 100 aren’t necessarily numbered.

The status of the sci-fi drama’s proposed spinoff, potentially titled The 100: Second Dawn, remains “up in the air,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg tells TVLine. “The conversations are now happening at such a high level, they don’t include me. I hope to get a call one of these days and get some good news about it. I’d love to be able to continue those adventures. I love those actors and I love the world of the show so much.”

Set 97 years before the events of The 100, the potential spinoff was introduced through a backdoor pilot in the show’s final season. The episode introduced viewers to Cadogan’s daughter Callie (played by Iola Evans) and son Reese (played by Adain Bradley), each of whom hold vastly different opinions about their father. Leo Howard, who played a young musician named August in the backdoor pilot, was recently made a series regular on The CW’s Legacies.

Rothenberg shared some of his ideas for the prequel with TVLine, including “Lost-style flashback episodes” to pre-apocalypse times, as well as a plan to get the characters up to space at some point. “Clarke’s great, great, great grandparents are up there on the Ark,” he noted. “Same with Bellamy, Raven and all the characters. I have a plan to get us up there and meet the ancestors. If we’re lucky enough to tell that story, we’ll meet Great Great Grandpappy Blake.”

Are you hoping to spend more time in the world of The 100? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.