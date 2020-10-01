Girls5eva: Renée Elise Goldsberry to Star in Peacock Comedy From Tina Fey

RELATED STORIES Sara Bareilles to Lead Peacock's Girls5eva Comedy From Tina Fey

Renée Elise Goldsberry is putting that incredible voice of hers to good use: The Tony-winning Hamilton star has joined the cast of Girls5eva, the upcoming Peacock comedy executive-produced by Tina Fey, TVLine has learned.

The series stars Sara Bareilles as a member of a ’90s one-hit-wonder girl group who looks to get the band back together after a rap sample brings them back into the spotlight. Goldsberry will play Wickie, the big-voiced lead vocalist of the group. “Wickie’s solo career hit a ditch, but she’s determined to use this new opportunity to retake her rightful place as pop royalty,” per the official description.

“This wickedly talented team is creating something brave and new,” Goldsberry said in a statement. “I’m grateful I get to be in the room with them. I honestly can’t think of a better way to transition out of this year and into the new one than laughing with strong and beautiful women.”

Girls5eva is created by Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), who will also serve as an EP along with Fey and Robert Carlock. It was ordered to series at Peacock back in January, with Bareilles signing on to star in August.

Goldsberry won a Tony and a Grammy for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton; she also played assistant state’s attorney Geneva Pine on CBS’ The Good Wife. Her other recent TV credits include Evil, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Documentary Now! and Altered Carbon.