Sara Bareilles to Lead Peacock's Girls5eva Comedy From Tina Fey

Eleven years after singing the praises of kidney transplants on 30 Rock, Sara Bareilles is collaborating with Tina Fey once again. Bareilles will star in Girls5eva, an upcoming Peacock comedy produced by Fey and Robert Carlock, TVLine has learned.

First ordered to series in January, the show follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s that decides to get back together after their music is sampled by a young rapper. “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?” the logline asks.

Bareilles will play former Girls5eva member Dawn, who is now a bit restless in life while managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens. But when the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly reunites Girls5eva, and it might just be exactly what she needed.

“It is a pinch-me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like [writer and executive producer] Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever,” Bareilles said. “I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva. I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart.”

Though Bareilles is best known for her music career, she’s got some experience on the small screen, as well: She’s a co-creator and executive producer on the Apple TV+ dramedy Little Voice, and she appeared as Mary Magdalene in NBC’s live 2018 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.