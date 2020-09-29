Adult Swim Has 'Permanently Retired' Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Boondocks Episodes 'Due to Cultural Sensitivities'

RELATED STORIES Fired Squidbillies Star Sounds Off: 'I Hope You A--holes Are Happy'

Several episodes of the popular Adult Swim series Aqua Teen Hunger Force and The Boondocks have been “permanently retired due to cultural sensitivities,” according to a statement obtained by The Daily Beast.

When the shows became available to stream on HBO Max this summer, fans noticed that several episodes — Aqua Teen‘s “Shake Like Me,” in which Master Shake becomes Black, and The Boondocks‘ “The Story of Jimmy Rebel,” which tells the story of a racist country musician — were mysteriously unavailable.

“When Adult Swim transitions series to a new platform, we determine what episodes are selected through creative and cultural filters and our standards and practices policies,” Adult Swim now explains. “Oftentimes these decisions are made in collaboration with the show’s creators.”

Aqua Teen Hunger Force ran for 11 seasons on Adult Swim, airing 139 episodes from 2000 to 2015. The Boondocks enjoyed a shorter run, airing 55 episodes over the course of four seasons (2005–2014), but will return with two new seasons on HBO Max later this year.

Adult Swim has also “temporarily rested” an episode of its stop-motion series The Shivering Truth titled “Ogled Inklings” for reasons of “sensitivity around current events.” According to the rep, that episode will “be returning to the site and included when the series debuts on HBO Max.”

