Real Time With Bill Maher Renewed for Seasons 19 and 20 at HBO

Bill Maher will continue to propose “New Rules” well into Joe Biden’s first term… or Donald Trump’s second.

HBO on Monday announced that it has renewed Real Time With Bill Maher for two more seasons — Seasons 19 and 20 — which keeps it on the air through at least 2022.

“For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the talented team at Real Time have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse,” HBO’s executive vice president of programming Nina Rosenstein said in a statement. “We’re so happy to continue this partnership.”

Added Maher, “18 years – I can’t believe I’m turning 18 and HBO isn’t making me leave home. Thrilled to be living under their roof for another couple of years.”

The Real Time pickup comes just two weeks after HBO renewed fellow late-night political series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver for three more seasons — Seasons 8, 9 and 10 — keeping Oliver on air through 2023.

On the scripted side, HBO has previously renewed Avenue 5, Barry, Betty, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Gentleman Jack, His Dark Materials, Insecure, Los Espookys, My Brilliant Friend, Perry Mason, The Righteous Gemstones, Succession and Westworld.

Maher recently returned to in-studio episodes, with a limited, in-person audience and a socially distanced panel of guests. Season 18 resumes on Friday, Oct. 9 (guests TBA).

