Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Gets 3-Season Renewal at HBO

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver has been renewed for three more seasons — taking the weekly news commentary program into the year 2023, HBO CCO Casey Bloys announced on Monday.

“We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world — whichever comes first,” Oliver said in a statement.

Last Week Tonight, which airs Sundays at 11/10c, is currently on hiatus until Sept. 27, at which point it will march toward the pivotal 2020 presidential election.

“For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor,” Bloys said in a statement. “We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years.”

Taped in New York, Last Week Tonight has amassed 16 Emmys since its premiere in 2014 — and it has nine new nominations going into this Sunday’s Primetime Emmys telecast on ABC. Its most recent season earned four Emmys, including for Outstanding Variety Talk Series (for a fourth year in a row), Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series.