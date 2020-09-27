Walking Dead Fall Preview: EP Promises an 'Epic Clash' in Season 10 'Fauxnale' — Plus, Maggie to the Rescue?

Owing to the pandemic’s shutdown of the television industry, fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead have waited a looong time for the Season 10 finale (which now isn’t really a finale at all). But showrunner Angela Kang promises that “A Certain Doom” — airing Sunday, Oct. 4, at 9/8c — is going to be worth it. “It’s an epic clash” between our protagonists and Beta and the Whisperers, she tells TVLine. “Over the course of the season, these groups have been engaged in kind of a cold war, and now it’s exploded into this full-on fight to possibly mutual destruction.

“There’s lots of scope to it,” she adds, “lots of story threads going on with our various heroes. It’s big and fun.”

Well, maybe not for the participants. The good guys, you’ll recall, were more spread out than they’d have liked as Beta and his horde descended on their hideout. “What we wanted to show was how massive a disadvantage they are at,” Kang explains. “This is a horde bigger than they’ve ever encountered, and this is after Carol was able to take out some of it at the caves and some of it was taken out during the battle at Hilltop. So it really is this David-and-Goliath battle.”

Luckily, our group has a secret weapon that won’t stay secret for much longer: Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, who makes her first appearance in six years — if you count the time jump that followed Rick’s “death.” “Maggie has an important role to play” in the fracas, Kang teases. “She’s going to learn some information about what’s going on, and Maggie being Maggie, she’s like, ‘Oh s–t, my friends are in trouble!’

“Also, Maggie’s got her own story she’s been living in, so that’s something we’ll explore later on down the line,” she continues. “But there’s sort of an immediate thing at hand she has to deal with.”

What do you think, Dead-heads? Are you looking forward to the fauxnale? Hit the comments with your best guesses as to who, if anyone, won’t live to fight another day?