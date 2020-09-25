Family Guy Premiere Finally Explains Who Can Understand Stewie — Watch

RELATED STORIES Family Guy Reveals New Actor Voicing Cleveland Brown in Season 19

Stewart Gilligan Griffin has something to say, and for the first time in Family Guy history, the whole world is going to hear him say it.

Sunday’s season premiere (Fox, 9:30/8:30c), appropriately titled “Stewie’s First Word,” finds the youngest member of the Griffin tribe uttering his first on-record word. Confused? Get in line behind Brian.

“I don’t get it, Stewie, you’ve been talking forever,” Brian says in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek (above). “Why did everyone suddenly understand you now?” Stewie doesn’t have an exact answer, but he gives it a shot, saying, “I don’t know. I was feeling such intense emotion in the moment, and that one word somehow just burst through.”

TVLine spoke with executive producer Rich Appel back in 2015 (literally 100 episodes ago!), at which point he offered this explanation for why only certain people seem to be able to understand Stewie: “Within the family, Brian and sometimes Chris [always understand him]. But to the rest of the outside world — Peter and Lois and Peter’s friends — it’s important that they can’t.”

(Here’s hoping that Sunday’s premiere offers a more concrete explanation.)

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Stewie put his theory to the test, then drop a comment with your own thoughts below.