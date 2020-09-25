Drag Race: Vegas Revue Finale Video: Kameron and Vanjie Analyze That Kiss

RELATED STORIES Canada's Drag Race Finale: Did the Right Queen Snatch the Crown?

Canada's Drag Race Finale: Did the Right Queen Snatch the Crown? RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue -- Grade the Series Premiere!

The coronavirus pandemic hits Sin City in tonight’s finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue (VH1, 8/7c), but before the queens pack their bags, they need to unpack what happened between Kameron Michaels and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

“I’ve been working on helping Vanjie find love, and last night, it happened,” Derrick Barry says in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the eventful hour, clearly referring to Kameron and Vanjie’s hookup in last week’s episode. “So she should be thanking me. Now the sparks are flying, and I feel like it could actually go somewhere.”

And it sounds like Derrick’s test subjects are in agreement. “It was cute that Derrick did that,” Kameron admits to Naomi Smalls. “I don’t know if I would have been brave enough to do it on my own.”

As for Vanjie? “It would be amazing if it works,” she says in a confessional. “I’m optimistic. Open mind, open mouth, open legs, open arms.”

Though the future remains uncertain for the queens’ Las Vegas residency — as well as Kameron and Vanjie’s relationship — fans can rest assured knowing that VH1 has renewed Drag Race for a 13th season, as well as a sixth season of All Stars. Let the games continue.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Kameron and Vanjie below.