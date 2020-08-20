RuPaul's Drag Race Renewed for Season 13; All Stars 6 Also Ordered

VH1 has one thing to say to RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: “Shantay, you both stay.”

Drag Race is officially renewed for Season 13, while All Stars will also return for Season 6, TVLine has learned. And fear not — both shows will be followed by new episodes of Untucked. Casts and premiere dates will be announced in the coming months.

“Drag queens have been on the front lines of many challenging times in our history,” host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. “RuPaul’s Drag Race [Season] 13, All Stars 6 and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

Season 12 concluded in May with the crowning of Jaida Essence Hall in Drag Race‘s first-ever virtual grand finale. A fifth season of All Stars immediately followed, with Drag Race Season 9 finalist Shea Coulee ultimately earning a portrait in the franchise’s illustrious Hall of Fame. (Click here to see every previous Drag Race and All Stars winners.)

VH1 is also preparing to debut RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue, a six-episode docuseries that follows the cast of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! residency in Sin City. Premiering Friday, Aug. 21 at 8/7c, Vegas Revue gives viewers a look into the queens’ “professional and personal journeys as they take on Las Vegas.” The cast includes fan-favorite queens like Yvie Oddly, Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Drag Race and All Stars‘ renewals. Which iconic queens are you hoping to see back in the werk-room? Drop a comment with your picks below.