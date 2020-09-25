A Million Little Things: Chris Geere to Recur as Maggie's [Spoiler]

ABC’s A Million Little Things has added You’re the Worst alum Chris Geere in a recurring role in its upcoming third season.

Geere is set to play Jamie, Maggie’s (Allison Miller) new Oxford roommate, our sister site Deadline reports. The character is described as “brash and funny,” with many personality tics. The roomies will form an unlikely duo who eventually become good friends as a result of their living situation. (To recap, Maggie in the Season 2 finale left for a teaching fellowship at the UK’s Oxford University.)

Earlier this week, TVLine broke the news that Supergirl alum Floriana Lima had been promoted to series regular for AMLT Season 3, as Liam’s mom, Darcy, whom Gary started dating — even turning down ex-girlfriend Maggie’s declaration of love/offer for him to accompany her to England.

“People hoping for scenes with Maggie and Gary together need to simply be patient,” series creator DJ Nash shared as part of TVLine’s Fall Preview Q&A. “They’re coming.” TV's Big Cast Changes (2020-2021)

Geere is best known for starring as Jimmy Shive-Overly in Stephen Falk’s FX comedy You’re the Worst, which ran for five seasons. Recently, he recurred on ABC’s Single Parents, and also appeared in the last three seasons of Modern Family as Professor Arvin Fennerman, Alex Dunphy’s love interest.

Want scoop on A Million Little Things, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.