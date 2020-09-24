Sex Education: Jason Isaacs Among 3 Joining Season 3 of Netflix Dramedy

RELATED STORIES Kominsky Method Shocker: Alan Arkin Exits Ahead of Third and Final Season

A trio of new faces is about to hit the halls of Moordale High.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Jason Isaacs has been tapped to join Sex Education‘s third season as Peter Groff, Headmaster Groff’s cocky and more successful older brother, reports our sister site Deadline. The original Mr. Groff (played by Alistair Petrie) will be staying with his brother in light of his recent separation from his lonely-in-love wife, Maureen.

Also joining Season 3 of the Netflix dramedy are Jemima Kirke (Girls) as Hope, a former Moordale student-turned-new headmistress who wants to bring the school back to its past standards of excellence, and recording artist Dua Saleh as Cal, a nonbinary student who clashes with Hope’s new vision.

Isaacs and Kirke will be billed as guest stars, while Saleh will be recurring. Production on the new season began earlier this month, aiming for a 2021 premiere.

In addition to CBS All Access’ Star Trek venture, Isaacs was most recently seen in Netflix’s The OA. He also served as a voice in the streamer’s Emmy Award-winning — but recently cancelled — fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Created and written by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education revolves around Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). He runs a therapy clinic out of his high school in hopes of helping his classmates with their sexual problems and dramas. The cast also includes Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling and Chaneil Kular, among others.