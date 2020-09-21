The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance Cancelled at Netflix After One Season

Things just got dark for The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance — Netflix has cancelled the prequel series after one season, io9 reports.

The Age of Resistance was a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 film The Dark Crystal, which relied heavily on puppets and animatronics. That film introduced Thra and its inhabitants, among them the peaceful Gelflings and the villainous Skeksis, who draw their power from the titular crystal.

The show’s voice cast included Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Split).

Ironically, The Dark Crystal recently won a 2020 Emmy: It tied We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest for outstanding children’s program.

In a statement, executive producer/Jim Henson Company chief executive officer Lisa Henson thanked Netflix and assured fans hoping for closure that “we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future.”

Netflix also issued a statement that read: “We are grateful to the master artists at the Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world. We’re thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend.”

How do you feel about The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance‘s axing? Sound off in the comments!