TV Ratings: DWTS Slips But Tops AGT With Special Tuesday Results Show

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Who Was Eliminated From Season 29 First? What About DWTS Was Weirdest? Is Conners Romance Kaput? No One Noticed Lovecraft Skin? And More Qs

In the latest TV show ratings, Dancing With the Stars‘ special Tuesday outing featuring Season 29’s first elimination delivered 5.85 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down 27 and 23 percent from its opener but still topping the night in the demo. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, the Time 100 reveal did 2.4 mil and a 0.4.

Elsewhere….

NBC | America’s Got Talent (5.92 mil/0.8, predict Wednesday night’s winner) ticked up week-to-week and juuuuust barely edged out DWTS for Tuesday’s largest audience. Transplant (3.8 mil/0.5) was steady.

CBS | Love Island (1.9 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth in the demo week-to-week.

THE CW | Dead Pixels (348K/0.1) and Tell Me a Story (315K/0.1) were steady.

FOX | Cosmos‘ double-episode season opener did 1.6 mil/0.4 and then 1.5 mil/0.3.

