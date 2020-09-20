Emmys: Catherine O'Hara Wins Best Lead Comedy Actress for Schitt's Creek

RELATED STORIES Emmys: Schitt's Creek Wins Best Comedy Series for Final Season

As Moira Rose might say, this is a most splendiferous development: Catherine O’Hara has won her first acting Emmy.

The Schitt’s Creek matriarch was named Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at Sunday’s mostly-virtual ceremony, prevailing over Insecure‘s Issa Rae, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan, Dead to Me‘s Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini and black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross.

This is O’Hara’s second Emmy. She picked up her first gold statue — for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Show for SCTV — nearly four decades ago (in 1982).

O’Hara was among TVLine’s 2020 Dream Emmy Nominees. We maintained that the comedy legend “ensured that voters would slip another feather in her cap for the series’ final season by taking her from the depths of despair (at The Crows Have Eyes 3 being shelved) to lofty new heights (over Sunrise Bay’s reboot). O’Hara was so exquisitely exaggerated, we were raising a glass of Herb Ertlinger’s ‘finest’ to her even before she delivered Moira’s wedding speech, a masterwork that was equal parts hilarious and heartfelt.”

Schitt’s Creek received 15 total Emmy nods. It entered Sunday’s soiree having already one won two Creative Arts trophies, for casting and contemporary costumes. During Sunday’s show, it picked up seven additional awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Eugene Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Dan Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy, best writing and best directing.

Check back a little later for video of O’Hara’s remote acceptance speech. In the meantime, view the complete Emmy winners list here (updated in real-time).