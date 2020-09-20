Emmys: Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy Wins Best Supporting Comedy Actress

RELATED STORIES Emmys: Schitt's Creek Wins Best Comedy Series for Final Season

She’s a Lamborghini, a Hollywood star and now… an Emmy winner!

Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy derailed Alex Borstein’s anticipated threepeat, prevailing over the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scene-stealer to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in the Pop TV phenom’s sixth and final season.

Murphy prevailed over a crowded crop of nominees that included the aforementioned Borstein, Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (SNL), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Schitt’s Creek received 15 total Emmy nods. It entered Sunday’s soiree having already one won two Creative Arts trophies, for casting and contemporary costumes. During Sunday’s show, it picked up seven additional awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Catherine O’Hara, Outstanding Lead Actor for Eugene Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Dan Levy, best writing and best directing.

