Supernatural EP: Series Finale Storyline Is 'Unchanged' Despite COVID Tweaks

Whatever Dean and Sam Winchester’s ending may be, they will still meet that same fate when Supernatural signs off in November, even though the road to the series ender was impacted by the global coronavirus outbreak.

In August, star Jensen Ackles shared during a Zoom conversation that the show’s last two episodes underwent some tweaks, given that they were now being filmed during unprecedented times. “There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we’re shooting now,” Ackles said. “We’ve had to accommodate a pandemic.”

While COVID-19-related restrictions did result in some changes to the game plan, in the end, they “didn’t affect the core parts” of the final installments, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb recently told TVLine. “We’re still doing everything we wanted to do from a character, plot [and] mythology standpoint.”

“In some cases, we had to simplify the [pathways] to get there,” Dabb continued. “For example, for the finale, we had a big, super extravagant thing planned for that episode, and it wasn’t feasible. But we found an alternative to get to the same place, plot-wise and, more importantly, emotionally, that worked great. So it’s about being adaptable. We had to do some rewriting, but nothing that changed fundamentally what the show is or where it was going.”

So whether Dean and Sam live to hunt another day or wind up reuniting with their loved ones in Heaven or what have you, “the storyline [for the series finale] is unchanged,” Dabb reiterated. “Like I said, some of the scene work is different. There aren’t as many bad guys in a scene as we would normally have because of COVID restrictions. But in terms of plot, in terms of character, nothing is fundamentally different.”

Supernatural‘s delayed final seven episodes begin airing on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale is slated for Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 pm, following a retrospective special at 8 pm. The show’s leading men reflected on the emotional final day of filming last Thursday, with Jensen Ackles sharing some photos from set and Jared Padalecki writing, “My head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric.”

Supernatural fans, hit the comments with your hopes for the show’s swan song!