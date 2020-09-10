Fall TV Preview

Supernatural's Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on Final Day of Filming: 'Emotions Are Stratospheric'

Supernatural Final Day Filming
Jared Padalecki/Instagram; Jensen Ackles/Instagram

Get out the tissues, Supernatural fans: The long-running CW drama had its last day of filming on the series finale on Thursday, and the show’s leading men, guest stars and crew took to social media to mark the momentous occasion.

“I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester,” star Jared Padalecki shared on Instagram. “Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock.”

“Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours,” Padalecki continued. “It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo”

Jensen Ackles also shared his thoughts, as well as a couple photos from the final days of shooting. “Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported…you will never understand my great appreciation for you. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run.”

Meanwhile, co-star Misha Collins (Castiel) expressed his gratitude for the show on Twitter: “#ThankYouSupernatural. You’ve changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better. Fight on.”

Elsewhere, Jim Beaver (Bobby) revealed that he will take part in the final day of shooting. “So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years,” Beaver wrote on Twitter. “Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time.”

Creator Eric Kripke and former showrunner Sera Gamble also took to Twitter to share their feelings about the series’ historic run, as did a bevy of recurring fan favorites.

Supernatural‘s delayed final seven episodes begin airing on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale is slated for Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 pm, following a retrospective special at 8 pm.

Read on for all the goodbye/thank you messages:

Just feels like the right fit for today.

You may be shooting your last day…helping to bring Supernatural across the finish line and into television history, but this is not… the End. Supernatural is a show about love, and the love that has been created within the story is eternal. Love between brothers, love between friends, love between co-stars…love for the crew, love for the fans, and love for each other. Thank you to everyone who is a part of this community and those who continue to share their love and talents with us all. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ 📸 @arachnobite (Set Dec) and Moira (Costumes) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “For there'll be peace when you are done. Lay your weary head to rest. Don't you cry no more”

