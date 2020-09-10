Supernatural's Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on Final Day of Filming: 'Emotions Are Stratospheric'

Get out the tissues, Supernatural fans: The long-running CW drama had its last day of filming on the series finale on Thursday, and the show’s leading men, guest stars and crew took to social media to mark the momentous occasion.

“I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester,” star Jared Padalecki shared on Instagram. “Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock.”

“Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours,” Padalecki continued. “It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo”

Jensen Ackles also shared his thoughts, as well as a couple photos from the final days of shooting. “Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported…you will never understand my great appreciation for you. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run.”

Meanwhile, co-star Misha Collins (Castiel) expressed his gratitude for the show on Twitter: “#ThankYouSupernatural. You’ve changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better. Fight on.”

Elsewhere, Jim Beaver (Bobby) revealed that he will take part in the final day of shooting. “So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years,” Beaver wrote on Twitter. “Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time.”

Creator Eric Kripke and former showrunner Sera Gamble also took to Twitter to share their feelings about the series’ historic run, as did a bevy of recurring fan favorites.

Supernatural‘s delayed final seven episodes begin airing on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale is slated for Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 pm, following a retrospective special at 8 pm.

Read on for all the goodbye/thank you messages:

#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better. Fight on. https://t.co/w5jluwRaVL — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 10, 2020

So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years. Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time. pic.twitter.com/oRlalucX3h — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 10, 2020

This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/GXLqBkanPu — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 10, 2020

Happy last day to the longest running show of its kind in American history. Sending much love to the team on this day of epic accomplishment. Kick it in the ass, guys. Thanks for the memories. Xo #SPNFamily #supernatural https://t.co/niMKrSth9R — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) September 10, 2020

My son Steve when I did my 1st episode of #Supernatural in 2007 & today on the show's last day of shooting. What a long & amazing ride. From janitor to director, I'll never have another experience like I've had on this show. Or a better TV family. Cheers to you all. ❤️ #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/zOR5nEPzZs — Richard Speight, Jr. (@dicksp8jr) September 10, 2020

Big time love and props to the #SPN family on the last day of production. I love you all. I’ve so enjoyed the ride. @therealKripke @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/nM7fq1QTRl — Rob Benedict (@RobBenedict) September 10, 2020

It's the last day of filming on the set of #Supernatural. Even from afar, didn't know I'd feel all these feelings. Thank you for 8 years of playing an amazing character. Nothing else will match being a part of the #SPN family <3 pic.twitter.com/yNoalyuMHA — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) September 10, 2020

#ThankYouSupernatural 😭❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FaKKv69aoe — B R I A N A B U C K M A S T E R (@OfficialBrianaB) September 10, 2020

Sending mad love to my #Supernatural Family! I had no idea how my life would change when this audition landed in my inbox. Thank you for accepting me! Sending lots of love to the cast and crew today! #SupernaturalForever pic.twitter.com/OqHfJ6UeKM — Alaina Huffman (@AlainaHuffman) September 10, 2020

Congratulations #Supernatural on ending your run of 15 seasons, it was such a pleasure to play a small part in this great adventure and the friendships that ensued, love to all of my cast mates and love to the incredible fans, #SPNFamily #SPNFamilyForever pic.twitter.com/YqEyF5u1eL — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) September 10, 2020