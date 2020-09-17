ABC Sets November Dates for Grey's, Good Doctor, Million Little Things and Others — The Rookie's Return Delayed

The doctors, both good and Grey, will be in come November on ABC.

Having previously released an early fall schedule that is chockablock with reality-TV and game shows… and then some mid-fall sitcom premiere dates… ABC now has lifted the curtain on its later fall plan, which launches new seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things and other returning dramas.

Two returning dramas that are missing from ABC’s slate below are The Rookie, which will premiere “later in the season,” and Stumptown, which was unceremoniously cancelled/un-renewed on Wednesday night.

“Our fall schedule is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement,. “From fan-favorite shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor to David E. Kelley’s thrilling new drama Big Sky, our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers.”

Big Sky is ABC's lone new drama for fall, a thriller in which private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt (Pitch's Kylie Bunbury and Shooter's Ryan Phillippe) join forces with his ex-cop estranged wife, Jenny Hoyt (Vikings' Katheryn Winnick), to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

MONDAY, NOV. 2

10 pm The Good Doctor (Season 4 premiere)

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

8 pm Station 19 (Season 4 premiere)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy (two-hour Season 17 premiere)

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

10 pm Big Sky (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

10 pm For Life (Season 2 premiere)

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

10 pm A Million Little Things (Season 3 premiere)

