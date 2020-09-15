Outlander Bloopers: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Crack Each Other Up in Goofy Season 5 Outtakes

RELATED STORIES Power Book II: Ghost Recap: What's the Story, Mourning Glory?

Even the Sassenach has a silly side, and it’s on full display in a new Outlander gag reel.

In the exclusive video above, series stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe try — and fail, hilariously — to make it through scenes from the Starz drama’s Season 5.

The clip from the gag reel, which is available on the Season 5 Blu-ray and in a collector’s edition released today, also features Heughan and Balfe’s co-star Richard Rankin. In the scene where Claire gives Roger an eye exam and determines that yes, he really is just that bad of a shot, Rankin offers his opinion on one of Stephen Bonnet’s costume details.

When TVLine recently spoke with Duncan Lacroix, whose Murtagh [Spoiler Alert!] meets his unfortunate end during Season 5’s Battle of Alamance, we wondered whether one or two of his goofy takes would show up on the extended featurette. “I think my bloopers are so X-rated that they can be on a blooper reel, unfortunately,” he said, laughing. “The amount of filth that comes out of my mouth sometimes! The actual, genuine mistakes I’ve made are quite funny, but yeah, it’s probably the other guys’, the ones that are filmable.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Outlander cast’s flubs.