Watchmen Wins 4 TCA Awards Including Program of the Year; Succession and Schitt's Creek Take Top Drama and Comedy Honors

A Watchmen Emmy sweep is looking pretty darn good right about now.

HBO’s acclaimed limited series from Damon Lindelof dominated the 2020 Television Critics Association Awards, winning four trophies including Program of the Year and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Drama for Regina King. Watchmen also took home the Outstanding Limited Series/Movie and Outstanding New Program prizes.

Watchmen‘s TCA rout comes at the start of Emmy week, which culminates with Sunday’s primetime ceremony; the miniseries is nominated for a leading 26 awards.

Pop TV’s dearly departed Schitt’s Creek also put up a strong showing at the TCA Awards (held virtually this year due to you-know-what), winning Outstanding Comedy Series and Individual Achievement in Comedy for leading lady Catherine O’ Hara. The Outstanding Drama Series awards went to HBO’s Succession.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was honored with the Career Achievement Award, while Star Trek (the original series) was recognized with the Heritage Award.

Scroll down for the complete TCA Awards winners list (winners in bold).

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

WINNER: Succession (HBO)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Merrit Wever, Unbelievable

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Better Things (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Elle Fanning, The Great

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)

Encore! (Disney+)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Making It (NBC)

Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo)

We’re Here! (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)

WINNER: Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Wild Kratts (PBS Kids)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

60 Minutes (CBS)

Frontline (PBS)

Hillary (Hulu)

WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)

McMillions (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

WINNER: A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

The Great (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Succession (HBO)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)