Supernatural Photos: The Winchesters and Jack Celebrate the Holidays, Don Their PJs in Final Season's Return

Happy all the holidays! Supernatural returns on Oct. 8 (The CW, 8/7c) with a festive installment in which Dean, Sam and Jack celebrate everything from Halloween to Thanksgiving, as seen in these newly released photos.

It all begins when “Sam and Dean discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost,” per the official synopsis. While that may sound ominous, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb says the episode, titled “Last Holiday,” is a “really funny” hour. (When you’ve got Dean in a nightgown, how can it not be?)

“It’s a really fun episode, and it kind of touches on some heretofore unaddressed things about the Men of Letters and about the bunker,” Dabb previews. “As a way to kind of come back into the story after, at that point, the last six, seven months, I think coming in with something a little lighter and enjoyable is going to be a really good appetizer for what’s to come, because what’s to come, let’s just say, it may not all be super fun.”

Speaking of what’s to come, the series finale is slated for Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 pm, following a retrospective special at 8 pm. The show’s leading men reflected on the emotional final day of filming last Thursday, with Jensen Ackles sharing some photos from set and Jared Padalecki writing, “My head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric.”

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to get a preview of the holiday-themed shenanigans