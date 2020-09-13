Station 19 Fall Preview: Showrunner Krista Vernoff Promises a 'Lot of Joy Despite the Heaviness of the World'

Considering the impressive turnaround that Station 19 did once Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff took over its reins ahead of Season 3, we have a feeling that she might actually be able to pull off even this. Though in Season 4, ABC’s firefighter drama “gets hit with a pandemic,” she tells TVLine that the ripped-from-the-headlines twist is “ironic because we still have a lighter season planned” than the previous one, in which Pruitt, Ryan and Rigo all met their makers (and, for variety’s sake, Andy’s mother came back from the dead!).

Putting it mildly, Vernoff admits that yeah, “there was some real darkness last season — so much death. This season, the team pulls together and finds a lot of joy despite the heaviness of the world.”

By that, does she mean the whole team? Because when last we saw newlyweds Andy and Sullivan, she had just learned that her ill-fated father had spent most of her life lying to her, he had just come through excruciating surgery with an intensified yen for painkillers, and the two of them were looking like the honeymoon had come to a screeching halt. In other words, they weren’t doing diddly together, much less pulling together. “They’ve both been through a hell of a lot,” concedes the executive producer. “But I’m rooting for them!”

What do you think, Station 19 fans? Can that marriage be saved? Hit the comments with your hopes and fears for Season 4, and let us know where you can imagine some cheer entering our heroes’ orbit.