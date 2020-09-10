NCIS: Los Angeles: Caleb Castille Promoted to Series Regular

RELATED STORIES Mom Shocker: Anna Faris Exiting Popular Sitcom Ahead of Season 8

NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Caleb Castille has parlayed his three-episode stint into a full-time gig: The actor has been promoted to a series regular ahead of the CBS drama’s 12th season, Deadline reports.

When the show returns later this fall, Castille’s character, FBI Agent Devin Rountree — who arrived on the scene toward the end of Season 11 and played a large role in the ersatz finale — will receive a job offer from Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J). It’s probably safe to assume he will accept it.

As exec producer Kyle Harimoto recounted to Deadline, Castille’s hiring last season came after he tasked casting directors Susan Bluestein and Jason Kennedy with finding “a talented young actor who was extremely funny, highly athletic, charismatic and had an incredible work ethic. After they finished laughing at us, they started an exhaustive national casting search.”

The pair found Castille and Harimoto says all parties “knew immediately that he was going to be the person to give life to FBI Agent Devin Rountree.”

Castille’s prior TV credits include a co-starring role in CBS All Access’ Tell Me a Story.