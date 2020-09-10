Monsterland: Watch Nicole Beharie, Kelly Marie Tran, Jonathan Tucker, Mike Colter and More in Hulu's Creepy Trailer

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Family Guy Casts New Mayor, Blackpink Netflix Doc and More

Your fall travel plans may include a trip to Monsterland after you get a look at the Hulu anthology’s first full trailer, released Thursday.

The series’ two-minute preview showcases its stacked cast, including: Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Hamish Linklater (The New Adventures of Old Christine), Mike Colter (Evil), Kelly Marie Tran (the Star Wars movies) and Roberta Colindrez (Vida).

“When you born, when you a little baby, there’s a million yous you could be,” Dever’s character says at the top of the video, in a monologue from Episode 1, “Port Forchon, LA.” “A doctor, a lawyer, a bank robber, happy, sad, all different kinds of versions of you. And then you start going through life, and you make this choice. This one, that one.” As she speaks shots from Season 1 flash on the screen, getting more unsettling by the minute. “And one by one, those versions sort of go off, like they die in a sorta way. And then finally, you end up who you is.”

The eight-part series, based on a collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters,” chronicles encounters with “mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts” (per the official logline) who drive down-on-their-luck characters to make desperate decisions.

All eight episodes of Monsterland premiere on Friday, Oct. 2, on the streaming service.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch the trailer, then hit the comments: Are you eerily intrigued?