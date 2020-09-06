Transplant Sneak Peek: Bashir Impresses on His First Day of Work

RELATED STORIES Transplant on NBC: Grade the Premiere

First day jitters at work? Nah, Transplant‘s Dr. Bashir Hamed (played by Jett‘s Hamza Haq) displays nothing of the sort on Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 10/9c) of the transplanted Canadian medical drama.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the installment, titled “Tell Me Who You Are,” Bashir — who was a doctor in Syria before coming to Canada with his little sister to escape the civil war in his homeland — arrives at York Memorial hospital to begin his residency anew. Not knowing that Dr. Jed Bishop (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s John Hannah) hired Bashir as a doc, Dr. Magalie “Mags” LeBlanc (Being Erica‘s Laurence Leboeuf) is confused to see her former patient wandering the ER.

“You can’t just show up here and volunteer as a doctor,” Dr. LeBlanc says after Bashir quickly jumps in to help with a trauma. But then Dr. Bishop informs everyone that Bashir is just doing his job — and doing it better than the other docs, you could argue: He figures out the patient has a ruptured spleen without even needing a scan.

And if you missed the premiere, check out TVLine's recap here.