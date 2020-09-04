Ratings: To Tell the Truth Ends Season on Low Note, Big Brother Dominates

RELATED STORIES ABC Fall Schedule to Launch With Reality TV and Game Shows

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Holey Moley returned from a multi-week break to just shy of 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, down a tenth in the demo to match its season low.

Leading out of that, To Tell the Truth‘s season-ending double pump did 2.9 mil/0.4 and then 2.8 mil/0.4, matching its season low in the demo and posting this season’s two smallest audiences. (I’m just the messenger, Mama!)

CBS’ Big Brother (read recap) easily led the night in both measures, holding steady week-to-week with 4.1 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating. Leading out of that, a Love Island double pump did 1.7 miol/0.4 and then 1.4 mil/0.3.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Mysteries Decoded drew 811K and a 0.1.

The Live+Same Day Nielsen numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and and streaming platforms. These numbers instead are reported simply to illustrate any trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

