Nickelodeon Series Made by Maddie Pulled Over Similarities to Oscar-Winning Animated Short Hair Love

Nickelodeon has cancelled the premiere of a new animated series after a flood of social media users noticed it bore undeniable similarities to Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning short Hair Love, our sister site Deadline reports.

Made by Maddie, a show about an 8-year-old Black girl with a passion for fashion, was set to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 13, but has now been removed from the schedule. Similarities noted between Made By Maddie and Hair Love — which was based on Cherry’s 2019 children’s book of the same name — include Maddie’s pink headband, her mother’s natural hair and her father’s shoulder-length locs.

“Made by Maddie is a show we acquired several years ago from Silvergate Media, a renowned production company we have previously worked with on other series. Since announcing the show’s premiere date this week, we have been listening closely to the commentary, criticism and concern coming from both viewers and members of the creative community,” the network said in a statement. “In response, and out of respect to all voices in the conversation, we are removing the show from our schedule as we garner further insight into the creative journey of the show. We are grateful to Silvergate Media for all of their work. And we hold Matthew A. Cherry and the wonderful and inspiring Hair Love in the highest regard.”

It should also be noted that HBO Max recently ordered a sequel series to Hair Love, titled Young Love, which will offer “an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics, all while striving to make a better life for themselves.”

