Oscar-Winning Hair Love Short Film Gets Sequel Series at HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a 2D-animated TV series based on the characters introduced in 2019’s Hair Love, the Academy Award-winning short film.

Written and directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry, Hair Love centered around the relationship between an African-American father, his daughter Zuri, “and the most daunting task a father could ever come across – doing his daughter’s hair for the first time.”

Young Love, as the HBO Max series will be called, expands on the family introduced in Hair Love as it offers “an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics, all while striving to make a better life for themselves.”

Cherry will serve as showrunner alongside animation vet Carl Jones (The Boondocks, Black Dynamite).

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family,” Cherry said in a statement. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world.”

“Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages,” said HBO Max Original Animation SVP Billy Wee. “Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world.”

Young Love‘s first season has an order of 12 episodes.