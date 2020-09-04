America's Got Talent Reveals First Season 15 Wild Card — Who's Back?

And then there were… 21! America’s Got Talent on Friday announced its first Wild Card pick for Season 15, bringing back Dance Town Family for next week’s semifinals. The Miami-based dance group was eliminated during the quarterfinals on Aug. 26.

Dance Town Family joins the 25 previously announced semifinalists: aerialist Alan Silva, singer Archie Williams, dancing duo BAD Salsa, acrobatic trio Bello Sisters, spoken-word poet Brandon Leake, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, singer/guitarist duo Broken Roots, singer Celina Graves, singer Cristina Rae, singer Daneliya Tuleshova, song-and-dance duo Double Dragon, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, musician Kenadi Dodds, drummer Malik DOPE, magician Max Major, singer Roberta Battaglia, singer Shaquira McGrath, diabolo duo Spyros Brothers, vocal group Voices of Our City Choir, and dance group W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew.

Click here to take a closer look at all 31 Season 15 semifinalists. (The semifinals begin Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 8/7c.)

America’s Got Talent has undergone more casting changes than usual in its current season. Not only did were Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum added to the judges’ panel this season, replacing one-seasoners Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, but a number of guests have had to fill in for injured/ill regulars.

Vergara’s Modern Family co-star Eric Stonestreet subbed in for Klum, who found herself feeling under the weather during the first round of auditions, and several others — namely Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson — have sat in for Simon Cowell, who is still recovering from surgery on his broken back,

Hit PLAY on the video below to revisit Dance Town Family’s performance in the quarterfinals, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which others acts would you like to see back as Wild Cards?