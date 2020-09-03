Canada's Drag Race Finale: Did the Right Queen Snatch the Crown?

Step aside, Sansa Stark, there’s a new Queen of the North. With Jimbo’s screams still echoing throughout the workroom, Thursday’s season finale of Canada’s Drag Race (now streaming on WOW Presents Plus) crowned the world’s first-ever Canadian Drag Superstar.

In keeping with tradition, the three remaining queens — Priyanka, Rita Baga and Scarlett BoBo — were tasked with recording and performing their own verses to a RuPaul smash, “You Wear It Well.” From Priyanka’s confidence and attitude to Rita’s vocals and overall runway presence, the queens were firing on all cylinders.

But we really need to talk about Scarlett, the only queen of the bunch who never had to lip sync for her life this season; we didn’t know what to expect from her going into this performance, then found ourselves pleasantly surprised. Moves. For. Days! Behold:

WARNING: This song contains high levels of slay and fierce. 100% guaranteed to get stuck in your head. Listen at your own risk. Here’s “U Wear It Well” by Ru Paul ft. @ritabagaz, @thequeenpri and @ItsScarlettBobo 🎵💗 #CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/k0qOFjJBQX — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) September 4, 2020

Then came the season’s final runway, which found the queens showing off their finest “Coronation Eleganza.” Rita served up a green-skinned alien fantasy in a shimmering, form-fitting down; Scarlett rocked a black dress that looked straight out of the Abbey Dawn prom collection; and Priyanka stunned in a beautiful lehenga, a celebration of her heritage.

But before the finalists could learn their collective fate, they’d have to face a group even more fearsome than the show’s judges: the nine eliminated queens! Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your preference), this mini reunion was actually far less dramatic than it could have been. Some queens said they expected to see Jimbo in the finals over Priyanka, while others expressed their surprise at Lemon being eliminated so soon. Priyanka’s heinous Miss Cleo impression in the Snatch Game was also up for discussion — and for once, everyone was in agreement.

Unable to decide which two queens should lip sync for the crown, the judges pit all three of the finalists against one another in a battle royale to the tune of Love Inc.’s “You’re a Superstar.” And just like the evening’s previous performance, all three queens killed this final challenge. If the judges hoped that a clear frontrunner would magically emerge in the midst of the chaos, they were sorely mistaken.

Still, the crown needed a head upon which to rest, and that head belonged to… Priyanka!

“I’m living proof that hard work pays off, and that even when you make mistakes, you can still be a winner,” she said as she accepted her crown and scepter. “To the kids who are watching, I know you used to watch me somewhere else, but now I’m home. I’m Canada’s first-ever Drag Superstar! I’m rich! And I get to represent the country all around the world. I’m so thankful, I’m so proud to be Canadian. I’m going to make this country so proud.”

Your thoughts on Priyanka’s coronation? (54 percent of TVLine readers voted for her in our poll last week, so we’re expecting mixed results here.) Grade the show’s freshman season below, then drop a comment with your take on the results.