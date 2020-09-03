9-1-1: Lone Star Adds Suits' Gina Torres as Series Regular for Season 2

Everything is bigger in Texas — including the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star, thanks to Gina Torres‘ arrival.

The Suits alum has joined Fox’s 9-1-1 offshoot in a series regular role for Season 2, TVLine has learned. And her role confirms that the drama will tackle the coronavirus pandemic in its sophomore year: She’ll play paramedic captain Tommy Vega, who was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform to raise her twin daughters, until COVID-19 changed everything.

“With her husband’s restaurant going under, Tommy has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family,” the official character description reads. “Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.”

“We are so excited to be expanding our 9-1-1-verse with the addition of Gina Torres,” said showrunner Tim Minear. “I’ve been dying to write for her again ever since Firefly [where Minear served as writer and EP]. Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up.” TV's Big Cast Changes (2020-2021)

Torres most recently starred in the one-and-done Suits spinoff Pearson, where she reprised the role of lawyer Jessica Pearson for just 10 episodes. She was also slated to lead ABC’s vampire soap Brides, playing one of the three brides of Dracula, but the project did not move past the pilot stage.

9-1-1: Lone Star is scheduled to begin Season 2 production this fall for a 2021 premiere (along with the rest of Fox’s scripted programming, which is also being held for midseason due to the pandemic). Minear previously told TVLine that “I feel like you have to address” the global health crisis on emergency procedurals like 9-1-1 and its spinoff, adding that “you can’t really ignore it.”

