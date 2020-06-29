thirtysomething Sequel, Brides Pilot Not Moving Forward at ABC

A trio of ABC pilots received bad news on Monday: thirtysomething(else), Brides and Valley Trash will not be moving forward at the network, TVLine has learned.

thirtysomething(else) would have served as a sequel to the Alphabet Net’s 1987 drama thirtysomething, with original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick back to write and direct. With a cast that included Supergirl alumni Chris Wood and Odette Annable, Outcast‘s Patrick Fugit and This Is Us‘ Auden Thornton — as well as several stars of the original show — the potential series planned to follow adult versions of the thirtysomething children.

The vampire soap Brides, described as a contemporary reimagining of Dracula, starred Gina Torres (Suits), Katherine Reis (Claws) and Erin Richards (Gotham) as the titular immortal women, unveiling the things they would do to maintain wealth, prestige and their nontraditional family.

Rounding out the axed pilots is single-camera comedy Valley Trash, starring Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl) and Lulu Wilson (The Haunting of Hill House). The show would have followed the Harmans, a scrappy, blue-collar family that experiences a major culture clash when their 14-year-old daughter gets into a prestigious private high school.

As for the projects that are moving forward, ABC has announced its intent to shoot the following pilots once production can safely begin amid the coronavirus pandemic: the Katey Sagal drama Rebel, ensemble drama Harlem’s Kitchen and the comedies Bossy (fka Kids Matter Now), Home Economics and Work Wife. (For more details on each project, check out our handy 2020 Pilot Guide.)

Three more potential series — crime drama National Parks Service, medical drama Triage and single-cam comedy Adopted — are moving into a second cycle of development, meaning there are no immediate plans to film those pilots (but they have not been scrapped).

Lastly, the network has yet to make decisions on Prospect, a comedic Western about a young woman who moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher; Wreckage, a drama about the survivors of a plane crash; and Wild Child, a single-cam comedy described as a “love story with a twist.”

In which pilot’s fate are you most invested? Bummed to see these three get scrapped? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.