Ratings: NBA Playoffs Score Tuesday Demo Win, Love Island Heats Up

In the latest TV ratings, ABC's broadcast of Tuesday's Nuggets/Jazz NBA playoff game averaged a 0.9 rating, topping the night in the demo, while drawing 2.7 million total viewers.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (6.1 mil/0.7) was steady week-to-week and easily delivered Tuesday’s largest audience. Leading out of that, Transplant‘s Stateside premiere did 4 mil and a 0.4. TVLine readers gave the Canadian medical drama an average grade of “A-,” with 94 percent saying they will stay tuned. (In metrics, that is… still 94 percent, but with cheese curds melted on top).

Over on The CW, Dead Pixels (442K/0.1) and Tell Me a Story (288K/0.1) were both steady in the demo, though the latter dipped to a new broadcast audience low.

Elsewhere, CBS’ Love island (1.7 mil/0.4) ticked up week-to-week, delivering a best-since-premiere audience.

The Live+Same Day Nielsen numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and and streaming platforms. These numbers instead are reported simply to illustrate any trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

