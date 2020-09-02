Tyler Perry's Sistas Returning for Season 2 in October — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Oval Finale: Who Got Exposed? And Who Didn't Survive Season 1?

BET is going all out for the return of Sistas. The Tyler Perry dramedy’s second season will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 14 (9/8c), TVLine has learned, and will also air on BET Her.

Per the official announcement, “This new season will pick up right where it left off, with Tyler Perry taking viewers on an exhilarating ride of emotions and gut-busting predicaments that will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30s.”

Sistas‘ ensemble cast includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside, and Crystal Hayslett.

As TVLine previously reported, Sistas and The Oval were the first scripted series to resume production in the United States following the industry-wide shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. They resumed production on their second seasons in at the Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios in July.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Tyler Perry and for the renewals of our two Wednesday night programming staples, The Oval and Sistas,” BET president Scott Mills said at the time. “BET is committed to investing in quality programming from top industry power players and giving viewers more of the content they love and expect from the brand across our platforms.”

What are your hopes for Sistas' second season? Hit PLAY on the promo above