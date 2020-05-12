The Oval and Sistas Set to Become First Scripted Series to Resume Production in U.S. Following Season 2 Renewals

RELATED STORIES The Oval's Sex-Cult Spinoff Ruthless Gets March Premiere Date on BET+

The TV industry’s gradual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has begun, it seems: Tyler Perry’s BET series The Oval and Sistas will resume production in July at Perry’s Atlanta-based studios.

The two series — both written, directed and executive-produced by Perry — were officially renewed for a second season by BET on Tuesday, and production on Season 2 will begin July 8, the network says. That puts them in position to become the first scripted TV series to resume production in the United States. Virtually all TV production has been shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Georgia governor Brian Kemp lifted the state’s stay-at-home order on April 30, allowing production in Atlanta to resume.

The Oval, a drama series that follows the everyday lives of the staff who run the White House, and Sistas, a comedy series about a group of black women navigating single life together, both debuted on BET this past October. TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the pair of renewals.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Tyler Perry and for the renewals of our two Wednesday night programming staples, The Oval and Sistas,” BET president Scott Mills said in a statement. “BET is committed to investing in quality programming from top industry power players and giving viewers more of the content they love and expect from the brand across our platforms.”