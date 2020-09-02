Kevin Hart to Host Star-Studded 'Get Out the Vote' ABC Comedy Special

RELATED STORIES black-ish to Air Election-Themed Special Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

Kevin Hart wants you to rock the vote this fall. The comedian is set to host VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, a "nonpartisan comedy special" that will encourage participation in the November 2020 election, ABC has announced.

Kevin Hart wants you to rock the vote this fall. The comedian is set to host VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, a “nonpartisan comedy special” that will encourage participation in the November 2020 election, ABC has announced.

Airing Monday, Sept. 14 at 10/9c, the special will “provide information on voting, highlighting potential procedural changes caused by the pandemic, so that every voter has the knowledge and incentive to participate in the election this fall,” according to the official release. And in terms of entertainment, the Alphabet network promises “comedy bits, stand-up acts and a larger-than-life musical performance.”

Special guests include political figures from across party lines — such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger of California, Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, Cindy McCain (widow of former Sen. John McCain of Arizona) and Ann Romney (wife of Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah).

Additional RSVPs include Tim Allen, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Will Ferrell, Whitney Cummings, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby, Cristela Alonzo, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, Tiffany Haddish, Liza Koshy, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out is being created for ABC by ATTN: in partnership with When We All Vote and sara+tom, the production company founded by The Conners executive producers Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner.

“We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy,” Werner said in a statement. “This nonpartisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November.”

The VOMO announcement comes one day after ABC announced that black-ish would air an election-themed special ahead of its Season 7 premiere — and ahead of November’s Trump vs. Biden matchup.

Will you be tuning in for the star-studded VOMO event later this month?