The Haunting of Bly Manor Scares Up a Netflix Premiere Date — Plus, Behold the Spine-Tingling First Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Haunting of Bly Manor Will Happen This Fall on Netflix — See First Photos

The Haunting of Bly Manor Will Happen This Fall on Netflix — See First Photos 15 Summer Shows We Really Miss

We’ve got chills, they’re multiplyin’ — because we’ve just seen the first teaser for The Haunting of Bly Manor, Netflix’s eagerly anticipated follow-up to its sublimely spooky The Haunting of Hill House.

“I have a story,” we’re told by an unseen narrator at the top of the clip. “A ghost story.”

Well, of course, you do, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. As a child sing-songs her way through “O Willow Waly,” making it even creepier than the Kingston Trio’s version, we glimpse dolls less ghastly but no less unsettling than the big screen’s Annabelle, take a peek into a well that calls to mind The Ring and get a gander at a character rising from a mist-covered lake like an alligator with better cheekbones. Then, at the very end… well, you’ll find out when you get there.

The anthology series’ second season, based on Henry James’ gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, will drop just in time for your Halloween binge on Friday, Oct. 9. The cast includes a slew of Hill House vets — among them Victoria Pedretti (Nell), Henry Thomas (Hugh), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Luke), Kate Siegel (Theo) and Catherine Parker (Poppy) — but all of them in new roles. As creator Mike Flanagan previously explained to TVLine, “We tied up all of those [Hill House] threads exactly how they should be. I don’t really see a need to revisit those characters, even in cameos.”

Now then, go ahead and turn on a light — maybe three — and you’ll be ready to check out the teaser. To do so, just press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments with your knee-jerk reaction — that is, once your hands stop shaking enough for you to type!