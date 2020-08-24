The Haunting of Bly Manor Will Happen This Fall on Netflix — See First Photos

The Haunting of Bly Manor — as in Netflix’s follow-up to the super-unsettling The Haunting of Hill House — will happen this fall, the streamer announced via the release of a poster on Monday.

Based on Henry James’ gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which is set at a old country mansion, The Haunting of Bly Manor marks an all-new chapter in TV franchise creator Mike Flanagan’s anthology series. (The Turn of the Screw has already inspired a slew of adaptations, most notably a 1950 Broadway play and the 1961 movie The Innocents.)

Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Catherine Parker — who respectively played The Haunting of Hill House‘s Nell, Hugh, Luke, Theo and Poppy — are all confirmed to return for Bly Manor, while the new faces include Years and Years‘ T’nai Miller and iZombie‘s Rahul Kohli.

Yet despite the wealth of Hill House alumni, Bly Manor will feature a new story with all new characters. “We tied up all of those threads exactly how they should be,” Flanagan previously explained to TVLine. “I don’t really see a need to revisit those characters, even in cameos.”

