Supernatural Video: God Dares the Boys to Kill Him in Trailer for Final Episodes

The road so far is nearing its end in a newly released extended trailer for Supernatural‘s final seven episodes, which kick off Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.

In the new footage, Chuck/God (played by series vet Rob Benedict) makes his presence known in Dean and Sam’s sanctuary, the Men of Letters bunker, and scoffs at the idea that the boys think they can kill him. Meanwhile, Billie warns Dean that “there won’t be a moment to waste” when God starts wreaking havoc on the planet.

Elsewhere, Cas declares, “You’re sheltering a great burden,” to which Dean’s anguished voice replies, “We don’t have a choice. The whole mission is saving the world.”

The 15th and final season was brought to an early halt in March by the global coronavirus outbreak, with filming completed on 18 of the final 20 episodes at the time. However, the closure of the visual effects and sound departments meant that the already-shot installments could not be finished. As a result, Episode 13 was the last one to air on March 23. After stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki completed a mandatory 14-day quarantine, production on the show’s final two hours resumed on Aug. 18 in Vancouver.

The series finale, titled “Carry On,” is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 as part of a two-hour event. At 8 pm, The CW will broadcast the retrospective Supernatural: The Long Road Home, followed by the final episode of the series at 9 pm.

