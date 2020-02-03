Supernatural: Sam and Dean's Younger Alter Egos Returning — With a Twist

RELATED STORIES Flash Boss Previews Post-Crisis Life ('It's a Brand-New Game!'), Plans for #TeamCitizen and [Spoiler]'s Return

Flash Boss Previews Post-Crisis Life ('It's a Brand-New Game!'), Plans for #TeamCitizen and [Spoiler]'s Return Legends of Tomorrow Sneak Peek: Nate 'Meets' Zari, and It's One for the 'Gram!

Supernatural is taking Sam and Dean’s younger alter egos for one final spin — but first the Brothers Winchester are getting a bit of an extreme makeover.

TVLine has learned that the soon-to-conclude CW drama is planning to resurrect Young Sam and Young Dean in one of the series’ final episodes, and the search is on for a pair of actors to take over the roles most notably played by Colin Ford and Dylan Everett (last seen in Season 11).

According to sources, this time around Young Sam will be roughly 9 years old, while Young Dean will be 13. There’s buzz that the episode — which will air toward the end of the current 15th and final season — will find Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles’ adolescent counterparts embarking on one of their first hunts together. A Supernatural rep declined to comment.

It’s unclear if the flashback-y episode will in any way set the stage narratively for the show’s final episode, which is scheduled to air May 18. Last summer, Ackles had this to say about the top-secret series finale plot: “When we were in the room and the idea came down the pipe, everybody was kind of signed off on it. My reaction was more like, ‘OK, OK.’ I struggled with it for about a week or so, and then I realized I’m too invested, I’m too emotional. I’m too close to this character. To see anything with finality on it, it’s just hard to digest. I talked to a few people about it and got some clarity on it and have tried to look at it from a different perspective. I, now, have come around to being like, ‘This is a really good ending. This is satisfying.’”

Supernatural resumes its final season on its new night, Monday, March 16 at 8/7c.