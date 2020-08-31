Netflix Cancels Pair of Family Sitcoms

Netflix has bad news for two of its newest comedy series: both The Big Show Show and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love have been cancelled, our sister site Deadline reports.

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love (also known as The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) starred Paulina Chávez as “the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics genius engineer and rocket scientist,” per the series’ official description. “[When she] gets the chance to work for a prestigious company, she moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor, a pro football player turned high school coach who’s never met a responsibility he can’t shirk.” Executive-produced by Mario Lopez, Ashley Garcia‘s first part premiered in February, with Part 2 following in July.

The Big Show Show, which premiered on April 6, starred Paul Wight (aka WWE Superstar The Big Show) as a fictional version of himself; additional cast members included Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O’Briant. “When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted,” reads the show’s official synopsis. “Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

But it’s not all bad news. Both series filmed standalone Christmas episodes that will air this December, offering fans one more chance to spend time with Ashley Garcia and The Big Show.

