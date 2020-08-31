30 Shows Were Cancelled This Summer — Which Casualty Hurt the Most?

It was a cruel summer in the TV biz, with more than two dozen series getting the heave-ho in the past three months. All 30 Shows Cancelled This Summer

The cancellation toll was heaviest at Netflix: The streaming giant axed seven shows — including two that had already been renewed —between June 1 and Sept. 1. NBC, which postponed a handful of bubble show decisions due to the chaos caused by COVID-19, ranked second with four terminations, followed by Hulu with three.

As we nervously wait to see if the purge continues into fall, we’re tossing this provocative question your way: Of the 30 series dispatched to the MIA Network, which loss caused you the most despair?

Proceed to the gallery above — or click here for convenient direct access — for a recap of every show that met an untimely end this summer (in the order that they were taken from us), and then decide which casualty (or casualties) cut the deepest.