30 Shows Were Cancelled This Summer — Which Casualty Hurt the Most?

By /

Cancelled Shows 2020
Courtesy of NBC, ABC, Netflix, The CW, Showtime

It was a cruel summer in the TV biz, with more than two dozen series getting the heave-ho in the past three months.

The cancellation toll was heaviest at Netflix: The streaming giant axed seven shows — including two that had already been renewed —between June 1 and Sept. 1. NBC, which postponed a handful of bubble show decisions due to the chaos caused by COVID-19, ranked second with four terminations, followed by Hulu with three.

As we nervously wait to see if the purge continues into fall, we’re tossing this provocative question your way: Of the 30 series dispatched to the MIA Network, which loss caused you the most despair?

Proceed to the gallery aboveor click here for convenient direct accessfor a recap of every show that met an untimely end this summer (in the order that they were taken from us), and then decide which casualty (or casualties) cut the deepest.

ad
 