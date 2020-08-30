RELATED STORIES The Stand: See Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg and More Photos From CBS All Access' Viral Miniseries

Another pandemic is around the corner, only this time it’s purely fiction.

CBS All Access has debuted the first footage from the latest Stephen King adaptation, The Stand, set to premiere December 17. (New installments of the nine-episode limited series will then air weekly each Thursday.)

Based on King’s bestselling novel, The Stand centers on a battle between good and evil in a post-apocalyptic world, with the elderly Mother Abagail (played by The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg) and a small group of survivors going up against the villainous Randall Flagg, aka The Dark Man (played by True Blood alum Alexander Skarsgård).

In the trailer embedded above, we catch a first glimpse of Goldberg’s Abigail Freemantle, as another character yells out, “Hello? Anyone alive out there?” The post-virus world has slowed to a dead stop, wth survivors searching their surroundings for answers. The teaser also shows abandoned cities, corn stalk mayhem, sick patients writhing in bed, gunshots and then Freemantle again — only this time she’s staring down a savage looking white wolf with a mean set of chompers.

King himself will write the ninth and final episode, including a new coda not found in the original novel. Goldberg and Skarsgård will be joined by an ensemble cast including Dead to Me’s James Marsden (as Stu Redman), Amber Heard (as Nadine Cross), Odessa Young (as Frannie Goldsmith), Henry Zaga (as Nick Andros), Arrow’s Katherine McNamara (as Julie Lawry) and Jovan Adepo (as Larry Underwood).

The Stand was previously adapted into a 1994 ABC miniseries starring Gary Sinise.

Watch the teaser by pressing PLAY above, then hit the comments and let us know if you’ll tune in!